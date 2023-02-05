Christopher supplied 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 153-121 loss to Oklahoma City.

Christopher was impressive from the field in this one, where he drilled 63.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. He also added six points from beyond the arc and made his mark on the defensive end by collecting a block and a steal. Christopher continues to benefit from the absence of Eric Gordon (rest), Kevin Porter (foot) and Jae'Sean Tate (rest), though this success is unlikely to continue once the backcourt is back in action.