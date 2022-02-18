Christopher recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-111 loss to the Clippers.

The Rockets trailed big for much of the contest, giving Christopher the opportunity to see more than his usual amount of time on the court. He responded with his highest scoring effort since Feb. 4, which happened to be the last time he played more than 25 minutes prior to Thursday. Christopher has flashed potential when presented the opportunity this season -- he is averaging 16.1 points, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.8 steals per 36 minutes on the campaign.