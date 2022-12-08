Christopher is questionable to play in Thursday's matchup with the Spurs due to a left foot contusion.
Christopher is only averaging 7.2 minutes across 17 games this season, so his potential absence shouldn't affect the Rockets' rotation much. Christopher's next chance to play will be Sunday's game against Milwaukee if he's ruled out Thursday.
