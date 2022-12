Christopher is back with the Rockets after being recalled on Sunday, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Christopher has been dominant in the G League as of late averaging 28.5 points, 8.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per night. The Rockets have been intrigued with his game and have put him back on the roster where he'll be eligible to suit up for their Sunday matchup against the Bucks.