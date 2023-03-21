Christopher totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 121-108 loss to the Warriors.
Christopher struggled from the field but scored in double figures thanks to a perfect night at the charity stripe. The second-year wing has scored in double figures just four times over 11 March appearances and is averaging 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes during that stretch.
