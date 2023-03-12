Christopher accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.

Christopher continues to play a limited reserve role for Houston, but he was able to reach double figures Saturday for the first time in four games. Since the All-Star break (nine games), the second-year wing is averaging 8.1 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per contest.