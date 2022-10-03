Christopher posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-96 win over the Spurs.

Christopher was one of five Houston players that scored in double digits in this game, and the role he fulfilled against the Spurs should be the same he'll have during the regular season -- a steady scoring threat off the bench. The second-year guard, who seems to be fully healthy after battling through a hip injury before training camp, averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.0 minutes per game as a rookie.