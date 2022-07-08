Christopher finished Thursday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Magic with 22 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and three blocks in 25 minutes.

As a second-year player, Christopher was noticeably confident and clearly operating as the No. 1 creator for the Rockets whenever he was on the floor. While he didn't do much as a distributor, Christopher worked his way to the line eight times while finishing as a plus-four in a game Houston lost by 14 points. The 2021 first-round pick appeared in 74 games as a rookie, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. He hit only 29.6 percent of his threes, however, so the hope is that he can improve upon that figure. If the Rockets can move Eric Gordon before the start of the 2022-23 season, Christopher would be in position to step into a more prominent role.