Christopher will return to the second unit for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Christopher saw his first start of the season Thursday in place of Eric Gordon (knee) but played just 19 minutes and scored seven points. With Gordon back in action Saturday, Christopher will be relegated to his typical bench role.
