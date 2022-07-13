The Rockets announced Wednesday that Christopher will be sidelined for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League play due to a sore right hip, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The second-year guard appeared in three games for the Rockets during the summer slate, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks across 26.8 minutes per contest. Christopher was already in good shape to enter the upcoming season as a rotation player for the Rockets, so his absence for the team's remaining summer schedule shouldn't affect his outlook heading into training camp.