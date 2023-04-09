Christopher is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Christopher gets the starting nod with Kevin Porter (knee) ruled out. He's averaging 5.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season, and in his lone start, he posted seven points across 19 minutes against the Cavaliers on Jan. 26.
