Christopher registered two points (1-2 FG) across six minutes during Sunday's 108-91 loss to Cleveland.

Christopher played just six minutes in the loss, the fewest he has played in almost two weeks. Despite playing somewhat consistent minutes, Christopher is outside the top 300 over the past two weeks, begging the question of why Stephen Silas refuses to play TyTy Washington. Questionable coaching decisions aside, Christopher remains well off the radar, outside of the deepest of leagues.