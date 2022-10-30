The Rockets exercised Christopher's $2.49 million team option for the 2023-24 season Sunday.
Christopher has had an inconsistent role early in the season, as he's averaged just 2.6 points in 7.4 minutes per game across five appearances. However, he was one of several Rockets to have their third-year options picked up Sunday.
