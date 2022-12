Christopher (foot) won't be available for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Christopher will miss his eighth game of the season Thursday, as the guard is dealing with a left foot contusion. The 20-year-old is averaging 7.2 minutes a game this season and has seen his role decrease after a rookie season where he averaged 18.0 minutes. Christopher's absence won't have much of an impact on the Rockets' rotation Thursday against San Antonio.