Okogie will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Okogie will replace Reed Sheppard in the starting unit in a matchup-based decision by Ime Udoka, so Okogie should be looking at minutes in the mid-20s Wednesday evening. Through 12 games as a starter this season, Okogie owns averages of 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.9 steals per game.