Rockets' Josh Okogie: Back with the starters Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okogie will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Okogie will replace Reed Sheppard in the starting unit in a matchup-based decision by Ime Udoka, so Okogie should be looking at minutes in the mid-20s Wednesday evening. Through 12 games as a starter this season, Okogie owns averages of 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.9 steals per game.