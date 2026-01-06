Okogie amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across nine minutes during Monday's 100-97 victory over the Suns.

Okogie failed to record a single stat, logging no more than 13 minutes for the sixth time in the past seven games. Head coach Ime Udoka continues to throw out some confusing lineups, with Okogie typically starting or barely seeing the floor. Even when he has been afforded starter-level minutes, Okogie is nowhere near being a viable fantasy asset. He can be safely ignored in all standard formats.