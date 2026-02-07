Okogie is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Thunder on Saturday, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Okogie started in Thursday's loss to the Hornets but will revert to a reserve role Saturday after Tari Eason (lower leg) was cleared to return. Okogie has started in eight of the Rockets' last 14 games, and over that span he has averaged 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.9 steals over 21.6 minutes per game.