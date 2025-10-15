Okogie produced nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes of Tuesday's 130-128 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Okogie, who signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Rockets this offseason, projects to have a decent role with the second unit to open the campaign with Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) still sidelined. Okogie has looked sharp in three exhibitions, posting averages of 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 16.4 minutes per contest.