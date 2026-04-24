Rockets' Josh Okogie: Moving out of starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okogie won't start Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, the Rockets are switching things up. Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason will slide back into the starting lineup, while Okogie heads to the bench. As a reserve this season (46 games), Okogie has averaged 12.7 minutes a night.
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