Okogie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

After playing single-digit minutes in four of the Rockets' previous five contests, Okogie finally dropped out of the rotation entirely Friday along with Dorian Finney-Smith while head coach Ime Udoka went with Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate as the team's reserve options at forward. Okogie's declining role has come while the 27-year-old has shot just 40 percent from the field since the calendar flipped to 2026.