Okogie amassed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 10 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 victory over the Lakers.

Okogie was limited to a minor role as he moved out of the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 1. The disappointing performance lowered his 2025-26 season averages to 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He's unlikely to regain significant playing time for now while both Kevin Durant and Tari Eason are fit.