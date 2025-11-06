Okogie ended Wednesday's 124-109 victory over Memphis with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

Okogie has worked wonders for the Rockets since joining the starting lineup, averaging 9.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 threes made in five games (Houston is 5-0 in that stretch). In a lineup headlined by Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, Okogie is not needed to score as much offensively but is capable of hitting open shots if necessary, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three in those five starts.