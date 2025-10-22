Okogie racked up eight points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Okogie saw a decent role for his Houston debut, though that could change when the Rockets get some reinforcements back -- Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) and Dorian Finney (ankle) are currently still sidelined. Okogie is more of a defensive specialist with a low usage rate, limiting his overall upside in fantasy formats.