Okogie finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime loss to New Orleans.

The Rockets continue to trust Okogie with stable workloads, as his versatility on both ends of the court have made him an invaluable part of the rotation. Over his last five games, he's averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per contest.