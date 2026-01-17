Okogie contributed one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 110-105 victory over Minnesota.

Okogie remained in the starting lineup, logging a season-high 33 minutes in the process. While the playing time was certainly encouraging, the same can't be said for his production. With Tari Eason on the verge of returning from an ankle injury, Okogie will likely shift back to a bench role in the near future. Even as a starter, he holds no value in fantasy, outside of the deepest formats.