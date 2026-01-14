Okogie is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Bulls on Tuesday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Okogie has averaged just 9.8 minutes off the bench over the Rockets' last five games, but he'll enter the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 23 while Aaron Holiday comes off the bench. Over his last nine starts, Okogie averaged 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals over 24.4 minutes per game.