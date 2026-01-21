Okogie racked up five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 victory over San Antonio.

Okogie remained in the starting lineup but logged fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game. With head coach Ime Udoka seemingly against starting Reed Sheppard, Okogie has been able to stick as a meaningful part of the rotation despite his lack of production. As a player who is averaging 5.5 points and 1.0 steals in 19.5 minutes per game this season, Okogie warrants no real fantasy attention.