Okogie compiled 28 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over the Hawks.

Okogie had his best game of the preseason, thrust into a starting role after it was announced Houston would be resting the majority of its starting five. Okogie signed a one-year deal with the Rockets during the offseason, providing the team with a proven defensive asset. While he is unlikely to play consistent minutes, he will be ready to go whenever his name is called.