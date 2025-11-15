Okogie finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and four steals over 21 minutes during Friday's 140-116 win over Portland.

Okogie remained in the starting lineup, tallying at least four steals for the second time this season. While he has been a key piece for the Rockets, especially on the defensive end, his playing time typically restricts him from being a suitable fantasy asset. Tari Eason was forced to leave the game due to a hip injury, potentially opening up a few extra minutes for Okogie. However, this is unlikely to change the fact that he can be treated as nothing more than a potential streaming candidate.