Holiday and Frank Kaminsky were traded from the Hawks to the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Holiday hasn't been part of the Hawks' rotation recently, but he'll get a change of scenery for the final few months of the 2022-23 campaign. Although he consistently saw double-digit minutes off the bench for Atlanta earlier this year, he'll likely struggle to find much playing time in Houston since the team will likely prioritize the development of Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun down the stretch.