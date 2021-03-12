Patton will start Thursday's game against Sacramento, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Patton will receive his third start across the last four games with P.J. Tucker sliding to the bench. In his two previous starts, Patton averaged 8.0 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals across 28.9 minutes per game.