Patton had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Making a third straight start, Patton couldn't find his touch offensively, but he continues to supply solid defensive numbers in the absence of Christian Wood (ankle). Once Wood returns, Patton should sink back into a lesser role, but for now he's a potential streamer for his steals and blocks potential alone.