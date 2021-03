Patton had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-85 loss to the Grizzlies.

Patton shifted into the starting lineup, presumably as a means of matching up with the size of the Grizzlies. All-in-all, we would have to say that it didn't work given the team was defeated by almost 50 points. Despite being the only active center on the roster, his role is far too unstable to warrant a roster spot in 12-team leagues.