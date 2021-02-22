Patton may be in line for minutes at center Monday night against the Bulls, as the Rockets will be without both DeMarcus Cousins (heel) and Christian Wood (ankle).

Patton joined the Rockets on a two-way deal over the weekend, and there's a good chance he'll be thrust into action right away Monday night. The general expectation is that P.J. Tucker (quad) will start as the small-ball center, with Patton available off the bench if coach Stephen Silas wants to go with a more traditional big man at the five. A first-round pick out of Creighton in 2017, Patton's career has been derailed by a series of injuries, which have limited him to just nine career NBA appearances.