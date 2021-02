Patton signed a two-way deal with Houston on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old was playing in the G League bubble with the Westchester Knicks, but he should now shift over to the Rockets' affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Patton exclusively played in the G League in 2020 and averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.