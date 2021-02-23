Patton registered four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3PT), six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes Monday against Chicago.

Patton was immediately thrown into Houston's rotation after joining the team on a two-way deal, and he put together a solid final line. While he didn't light up the scoring column, he swatted away three shots and secured six boards, showing that he can provide fantasy owners with value off the bench. His minutes going forward could depend on the availability of DeMarcus Cousins (heel), who is likely on his way out of Houston, and Christian Wood (ankle).