Patton finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist across 29 minutes Friday in the Rockets' 114-99 loss to the Jazz.

With Christian Wood (ankle) still on the mend and P.J. Tucker having left the team, Patton stepped in for his second straight start at center. The 23-year-old has shown an ability to cobble together defensive stats when given extended run, but he'll likely fall below 20 minutes most nights once Wood is back in the fold. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is optimistic Wood could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Hawks, so Patton may only be in store for one more start (Sunday versus the Celtics).