Patton will be in the starting five for Sunday's game against Memphis, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet reports.

The journeyman signed a two-way deal with the Rockets just over a week ago, and this will be his first start in a Houston uniform. In three appearances off the bench thus far, Patton has totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in 43 minutes. He could be set for a slight increase in minutes Sunday, though Patton remains a fairly risky DFS play, even at his low salary.