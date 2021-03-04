Patton will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nets, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The 23-year-old started the past two games at center for the Rockets, but coach Stephen Silas will start small Wednesday with Jae'Sean Tate and P.J. Tucker in the frontcourt. Patton should still be plenty involved since the Rockets have only eight available players.
