Olynyk tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 122-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Even though he's come off the bench for the past three games with top center Christian Wood back from a brief absence due to an ankle injury and illness, Olynyk has continued to play at a high level. In those three contests, he's averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. That percentage probably isn't sustainable for a player that does a good amount of his damage from the perimeter, but Olynyk still looks like a viable option in 12-team leagues even if his efficiency and scoring takes a slight downturn in the games to come.