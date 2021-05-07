Olynyk (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 reports.
Olynyk is one of only eight Rockets players available Friday. Over his past seven games, Olynyk has averaged 21.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals in 34.6 minutes.
