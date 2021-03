Olynyk (not with team) is available for Saturday's game at Minnesota, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 29-year-old was unable to play Friday against the Timberwolves with his physical still pending from Thursday's trade, but he'll make his debut with the Rockets in Friday's rematch. Olynyk averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.9 minutes over 43 appearances for Miami this season, and he should operate as a backup center and power forward for Houston.