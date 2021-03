Olynyk, along with Avery Bradley and a draft swap, has been traded to the Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After four seasons with the Heat, Olynyk will join the Rockets. He figures to see a backup center and power forward role, which means he could continue garnering the 26.9 minutes per game he's gotten this season. Olynyk has averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.