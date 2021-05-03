Olynyk recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.

Olynyk ended just three assists away from recording a triple-double, and the versatile big man has been on a tear of late -- he has three double-doubles over his last six games and has scored at least 15 points five times during that stretch. He's averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 threes made over his last 10 contests.