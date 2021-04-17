Olynyk scored a team-high 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

It was another big scoring effort for Olynyk, who has been thriving in a larger role for the Rockets. He's started nine of 12 games since the trade from Miami, averaging 18.1 points, 7.9 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 30.2 minutes over that stretch.