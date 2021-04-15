Olynyk totaled 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in a 132-124 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Olynyk picked up his fourth double-double in his last five games thanks to some efficient shooting. The center also contributed solid defensive stats, recording at least a block and a steal for the 13th time this season. Olynyk is averaging 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals across his last 11 games.