Olynyk (ankle) will play Monday against Portland, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Olynyk is available to return from a one-game absence related to right ankle soreness. He should continue to have a high usage rate with Christian Wood (ankle) still sidelined.
