Olynyk posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks through 34 minutes in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Olynyk has truly announced his arrival since he was traded from Miami. The center has started both of his games in a Rockets uniform and has made an immediate impact. His role figures to take a hit when Christian Wood (illness) returns, but Olynyk should remain a fixture in the rotation off the bench.