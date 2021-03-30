Olynyk posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 34 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Olynyk has truly announced his arrival since being acquired from Miami ahead of last week's trade deadline. The big man has started in both of his games in a Rockets uniform, putting up 41 points between the two contests. His role will likely take a hit when Christian Wood (illness) returns, but Olynyk should remain a fixture in the rotation, either as a starting power forward or backup center.