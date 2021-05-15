Olynyk finished Friday's 122-115 victory over the Clippers with 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes.

The veteran was facing a Clippers squad that chose to rest both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but that shouldn't take away from a fantastic all-around performance. Olynyk tied his season high with 11 assists and fell one rebound shy of his first NBA triple-double. He has been a revelation since joining Houston in late March, averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 boards, 4.2 dimes and 1.5 steals over 26 games.